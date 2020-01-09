Man charged with robbing 2 people at gunpoint

Steven Harris is charged with first-degree robbery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | January 9, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 2:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old has been charged in a Montgomery robbery Sunday.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Steven Harris is charged in reference to a robbery of two people at a home in the 900 block of South Lawrence Street. The female victims advised someone they knew entered the home at around 11:30 a.m. and robbed them at gunpoint.

An arrest affidavit indicates Harris and another suspect stole a safe from the home, which the victims were house sitting. The value of the safe is listed in the document as $100.

Duckett said no one was injured during the robbery. Harris was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery.

