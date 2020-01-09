Mayor’s transition team kicks off listening sessions on key city issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s transition team is kicking off a series of listening sessions to learn more about what citizens envision for their city. The key topic Wednesday involved new development options.
“I think we are asking the right questions,” stated Montgomery native and developer Jerry Kyser who participated in the session. “When we get the answers we can move forward.”
Kyser sees great potential in the undeveloped area near the I-65/I-85 corridor. The whitewater project that will open along Maxwell Boulevard in 2022 will only enhance that potential.
“There’s so much property over there that could be utilized with utilities, streets, and sewer that’s just sitting there vacant, it’s just ripe,” Kyser said. “I think you will see something happen in that area.”
Montgomery has a strong opportunity to become a destination city where tourism is a key revenue driver.
Anna Buckalew, President and CEO of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, added the city’s tourism numbers are up 15 percent; the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum and Lynching Memorial are prompting that increase. Despite the growth, the tourism expenditures in Montgomery are well below other large cities across Alabama.
“It’s because we do not have the retail,” Buckalew stated.
It’s a difficult time for storefront retail, especially stores would attract downtown tourists. Buckalew says the city must sell its visitors an exclusive experience, something they can’t order online. It will also require shifting the way Montgomery recruits new businesses.
“We have a powerful story to tell in Montgomery, Alabama unlike any other place,” said Buckalew. “We’ve got to do a better job of capturing that and leveraging it. Part of it is infrastructure, part of it is narrative and marketing. But it’s ours and we own it.”
Participants discussed New Orleans’ venture to increase visitors and tourism dollars, which included the creation of a robust tourism marketing infrastructure. That group markets and sells the city across the world. Those involved surpassed their initial tourism goal by five million visitors in the first year.
As for increasing local dollars earned and spent in the city, Buckalew says Montgomery must be strategic determining the jobs it wants to recruit and having a trained workforce on deck. She quoted numbers that revealed Montgomery is far behind the needed number of available, trained workers to recruit industry.
The lack of a prepared workforce is connected to the city’s ongoing struggle to improve its educational system. Economist, Dr. Keivan Deravi, gave a briefing Wednesday which cited the school system is underperforming to the point that Montgomery now has multiple generations that are unprepared to enter the workforce.
Another target area of growth includes investing in local neighborhoods. Currently, the city’s home value is far below other large cities in Alabama.
All these issues generate a lack of resources needed to create the city and the quality of life many want to experience.
“Montgomerians have got to decide that we will invest in ourselves,” said Buckalew. “How we do that is something we’ve got to talk about.”
The sessions resume on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Small Business Resource Center located at 600 S Court Street. The topics will include education and public safety.
