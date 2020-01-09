National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day says ‘thank you’ to officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!
Law enforcement officers have chosen a profession that puts their lives on the line every day for their communities. They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated.
“In Montgomery, we do it more than just one day a year,” said Jack Gallisini with the Kiwanis Club’s C-COPS program, which stands for Concerned Citizens Organized for Police Support. “Every month we do Thumbs Up Thursdays to honor police officers, let them know they’re doing a great job.”
Thumbs Up Thursday is the third Thursday of every month. WSFA 12 News has been a proud supporter of that initiative since it began in June of 2018.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was founded in 2015 as a way to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for the communities they serve and protect, and to spread encouragement and respect to these dedicated men and women.
There are several ways to show your support. Send a note of thanks to your local, county or state police agency. Wear blue, turn your social media channels blue or shine a blue porch light to show your support. and share your support using #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay to share on social media.
