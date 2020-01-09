Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day

That all changes Saturday, though. A deepening surface low tracks north of Alabama, swinging a cold front towards us. At the surface, warm, muggy air will push off the Gulf and into most of Alabama. Aloft, wind speeds crank up as the upper trough deepens. These ingredients will set the stage for a powerful round of thunderstorms to form west of here Friday, then move into Alabama on Saturday. Pockets of wind damage, isolated tornadoes and some flooding are all possible within this line.