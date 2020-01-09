Storms bring risk of damaging wind and tornadoes Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s weather remains calm and quiet through Friday morning, but a major storm system brings a risk of severe thunderstorms to the state by the weekend...
Our Thursday evening will be comfortable with temperatures slipping into the 50s.
Rain arrives Friday, along with a few rumbles of thunder - but we don’t anticipate severe weather on Friday.
That all changes Saturday, though.
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday: A deepening surface low tracks north of Alabama, swinging a cold front towards us. At the surface, warm, muggy air will push off the Gulf and into most of Alabama; aloft, wind speeds crank up as the upper trough deepens. These ingredients will set the stage for a powerful round of thunderstorms to form west of here Friday, then move into Alabama on Saturday.
Here’s a look at timing - this is subject to change, so it is vital that you check back for updates as we get closer to Saturday.
Impacts/Threats: Pockets of wind damage, isolated tornadoes and some flooding are all possible within this line.
The risk of wind damage is substantial; we expect multiple swaths of strong wind within these storms, and some power outages are possible due to the strong wind involved. While the greatest risk of damaging wind will likely be over the northern half of central Alabama, the risk extends across the entire state.
The tornado risk is harder to assess. Within the line, there could be some embedded pockets of rotation that create tornadoes. The tornado risk would increase if individual, discrete storms form ahead of the line. These details are still TBD.
Small scale processes could increase or decrease the overall risk of severe weather. We won’t have a clear picture about those processes until later this week. And, there are also questions regarding the “mode” of storm development - clusters, lines or individual cells - that will increase or decrease the risk. For now, we’ll call it a “Medium” risk of severe weather.
Bottom Line: There is at least some risk of severe weather across ALL of Alabama Saturday. This risk could include damaging wind and tornadoes. You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings - the WSFA First Alert Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio and WEA Alerts on your phone are all good options. You also need to know where you’d go if a tornado warning is issued for your area.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.