Suspect wanted in Auburn for internal theft at business on E. University Dr.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Auburn for theft.
Victoria Deloach Morris, 43 of Lanett, is wanted for first-degree theft of property in connection to an investigation of internal theft at a business in the 1600 of block of East University Drive.
Morris is 5’3 and weighs 190 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
