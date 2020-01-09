UAB Pediatrics Primary Care Clinic helping to make sure all children have access to books

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s no question about the benefits of reading to children. Even for infants, reading helps with critical brain development, communication and vocabulary skills, as well was cognitive and emotional understanding.
“Reading just opens the world from children starting from birth. Having that time to read with your child every day. It helps with bonding, development, it opens the world,” says Dr. Candice Dye, a pediatrician at UAB’s Pediatrics Primary Care Clinic.
That’s why the clinic is now part of a new program to make sure that every patient has access to books at home. Children who come for well, or sick visits, are allowed to pick out a book to take home with them.
“It gives us a chance to share something with them, they take pride in that, that’s their book, and even when they aren’t old enough to know, it’s still theirs and they can take it home and start their own library,” says Dr. Dye.
The books for the youngest patients, ages 6 months to five years, are given through a national program called Reach out and Read.
But the clinic sees a lot more patients than that and the rest of those books are donated.
“We see children from newborn to their 18th birthday so all children need access to these wonderful books, so we rely on donors to make sure the rest of our patient population can have access to lightly used or brand new books,” says Stephanie Perry. She’s the practice manager for the UAB Pediatrics primary care clinic.
The books are an important part of children’s development, family bonding, and overall health.
“Pediatricians here are passionate about the power of literacy and the importance of every child having a book and how that is connected to health,” says Perry.
The books also help make going to the doctor, a little less intimidating for children.
“It’s amazing. We are a primary care clinic for pediatrics so a lot children come in very afraid and worried and unsure and to able to see the kids come here to the book shelf to pick out their own books it’s incredible it’s an amazing moment, the kids light up, they get to take it home, it’s wonderful,” Perry says smiling.
To donate books you can stop by the UAB Pediatrics Primary Care Clinic in Children’s Park Place Building that’s right across from Children’s Hospital of Alabama. The address is 1601 Fourth Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233. The clinic is open to accept donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
If you have questions you can call the clinic directly at 205-638-9096.
