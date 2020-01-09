Winn-Dixie to close another Montgomery store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Winn-Dixie location in the capital city is closing, Southeastern Grocers announced Thursday.
The Winn-Dixie located at 2730 Eastern Boulevard will close on or before Feb. 10, according to a news release.
Southeastern Grocers said this was a difficult decision.
“We realize that the closure of an underperforming store in your community can be challenging,” Southeastern Grocers said. “We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made.”
The release says store associates were notified of the closure before it was announced.
In 2018, Southeastern Grocers announced it would close 94 underperforming stores. The company said the decision was made after “a thorough review of options for reducing our current debt” and added that it was “critical to our future and the long-term health of our business.”
A Winn-Dixie located at 5841 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery closed in 2017.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.