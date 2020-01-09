2 women sentenced for forging prescriptions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances by forging prescriptions, United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. said.
According to the Department of Justice, Tracy Lee Giddens, 46, of Millbrook, was sentenced to a 63-month sentence while Ashley Lee Bozeman, 33, of Hope Hull, was sentenced to a 57-month sentence.
Court records show in 2016 and 2017, both Giddens and Bozeman worked in the office of a Montgomery physician. As employees, both had access to the doctor’s prescription pad. The defendants used that access to prepare fake prescriptions for controlled substances including:
- Oxycodone
- Hydrocodone
- Dextroamphetamine-amphetamine (also known as Adderall)
- Alprazolam (also known as Xanax)
Giddens and Bozeman then presented those prescriptions to pharmacies and obtained controlled medications, court records say. After doing so, officials say the two distributed the medications to others.
“The amount of harm that can result from a prescription pad falling into the wrong hands is enormous,” stated United States Attorney Franklin. “This is true when a physician uses his or her prescription pad illegally, as well as when a physician’s staff member abuses the trust of the physician and prepares forged prescriptions. Whether an illegitimate prescription comes from a physician or a staff member, the outcome is the same—dangerous, addictive drugs are unleashed upon the public. This case marks another step in my office’s efforts to eradicate the prescription medication abuse problem that is wreaking havoc in our country and in our community.”
