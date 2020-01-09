2 women sentenced for forging prescriptions

“The amount of harm that can result from a prescription pad falling into the wrong hands is enormous,” stated United States Attorney Franklin. “This is true when a physician uses his or her prescription pad illegally, as well as when a physician’s staff member abuses the trust of the physician and prepares forged prescriptions. Whether an illegitimate prescription comes from a physician or a staff member, the outcome is the same—dangerous, addictive drugs are unleashed upon the public. This case marks another step in my office’s efforts to eradicate the prescription medication abuse problem that is wreaking havoc in our country and in our community.”