Brodie Croyle honored with the Starr-Sullivan award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Brodie Croyle was honored with a special award by the Board of Directors of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
Croyle will be the inaugural recipient of the Starr-Sullivan Achievement Award at the 52nd Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Named in honor of Bart Starr and Pat Sullivan, the Starr-Sullivan Achievement Award recognizes a former collegiate quarterback who exhibits exemplary character and has made a significant contribution in his community.
Croyle currently serves as Executive Director of Big Oak Ranch, a Christian home for children who are orphaned, abused, abandoned or neglected.
It has been home to more than 2,000 children.
As quarterback at the University of Alabama from 2002-2005, Croyle was MVP of the Cotton Bowl during his senior season and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He was drafted 85th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2006 NFL Draft where he played five seasons.
The 52nd Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.