Carver High School JROTC instructor pleads guilty to theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor at Montgomery’s Carver High School pleaded guilty to first-degree theft of property.
Michael Walker, 57, used his position to steal money from the school, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Walker opened a bank account, without the school’s knowledge or permission, to deposit money raised from boosters and fundraisers for the JROTC program.
He used the account’s debit card numerous times for personal purchases between 2016 and 2018, according to Marshall. He also reportedly transferred money from the account to his personal accounts at the bank.
“In total, Walker stole $5,332.27 belonging to Carver High School from the booster account,” Marshall stated in a news release. “Walker compounded his criminal actions by falsifying bank records to conceal his theft.”
Walker was sentenced to two years, which was split. He was ordered to serve a supervised probationary period of 12 months. He paid full restitution following sentencing, Marshall stated.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.