Demopolis hospital to benefit from property tax increase

DEOMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - Marengo County voters passed a four mil property tax increase one month ago and local leaders say there is no doubt it was the right move.
The tax is expected to generate $1 million a year and every bit of it will go to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis.
“It was not close to closing, but it needed additional financial support because it operates as a regional hospital and it needed additional funding and the citizens of Marengo County saw the need for that and were willing to support that mileage," said Demopolis Mayor John Laney.
Laney says hospital leaders will invest the money in capital improvements, including medical technology.
