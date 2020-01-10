Dothan man arrested on murder charge after officers raid two homes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police and U.S. Marshals early Friday made an arrest in the year-old murder of a Dothan man.
34-year old Joseph Hall is charged with the shooting of Andrew Jones, killed while walking to a downtown store early one morning.
“Mr. Hall has been in the investigator’s sights since the murder but they have not been able to crack the case. Through the course of the investigation a big break occurred and allowed the pieces needed to get the arrest warrant and charge Mr. Hall,” Dothan police said in a statement.
Officers used flash-bang grenades and searched two homes on Linden Street in Dothan. Jones was found sleeping in one of those homes. A variety of drugs including crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and ecstasy pills were also recovered.
Police did not reveal a motive for Jones’s murder but do predict more charges will be filed.
Jones is being held without bond.
