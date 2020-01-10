Family of man shot and killed by police demand answers about his death

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Wallace Wilder came to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department Thursday seeking answers into what lead to the death of their loved one.
"All we know is that it went from a mental evaluation to a killing,” Mariah Wilder told the crowd.
Mariah, Wilder’s daughter, expressed her family’s anger after so much time passed without getting more information into why her father was shot and killed by Pickens County Sheriff’s deputies.
“It should not take 5 long months for anyone to do an investigation and release their findings,” said Bernard Simelton, President of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP.
Thursday, members of the Tuscaloosa and Pickens County chapters of the NAACP joined Simelton at a press conference in front of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department.
“Wallace’s life mattered. He was in his own home, not causing any harm to anyone. So we can’t, as a family, understand how at the end of a day, someone life can be taken in their own home and with no answers,” Wilder’s niece Renota Harris explained.
In August, deputies responded to Wilder’s home in Gordo on a disturbance. Family members said it was well known in the community that Wilder suffered from ongoing mental health problems.
“Basically a cry for help, a call for help and it ended up with losing his life,” Wilder family attorney Richard Rice added.
Rice also said law enforcement forced their way inside Wilder’s home and shot him at least four times. He went on to say Wilder didn’t have a gun. The family wants the attorney general’s office to let them know how much longer the investigation will take and for the officers involved in Wilder’s death to be placed on leave until the investigation concludes. Both Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall and the AG’s office declined to comment about the case.
