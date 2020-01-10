Food for Thought 1/9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Hardee’s (906 Ann St.): 97
Domino’s Pizza (2611 E. South Blvd.): 96
Panera Bread (2998 Carter Hill Rd.): 95
Hardee’s (1115 Coliseum Blvd.): 95
Subway (2025 Coliseum Blvd.): 95
Low Scores
Kwik Serve 1 (4000 Troy Hwy.): 83
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine; chicken in warmer at improper temperature
Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 86
Priority Item: Chicken, cooked rice and cut cabbage left out on counter at improper temperature
Stop & Shop (5930 Wares Ferry Rd.): 89
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Z-Tec (1100 Ann St.): 90
Priority Item: Chicken & pork chops in warmer at improper temperature
Steak Out (2930 Carter Hill Rd.): 90
Priority Item: Cooked steak/chicken was out-of-date
