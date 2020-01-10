Funeral services Friday for Paighton Houston

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Paighton Houston’s funeral will be Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville. Houston will be buried at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville.
Houston was reported missing Saturday, December 21 after her parents were called by one of the friend’s she was with the night before.
That friend told Houston’s parents she willingly left Tin Roof bar with two men. More than an hour after she left, that friend said she got a text message from Houston that said, “IDK who I am with so if I call, please answer. I feel in trouble.”
In a Facebook post the day after her daughter’s body was found in a shallow grave behind a home in Hueytown, Houston wrote, “Our family didn’t get the news we had hoped for, but I am very grateful that Paighton is coming home. We don’t have to go through the torture of not knowing what was happening to her and where she could be. God answered our prayers, he brought her home to us.”
She continued, "I prayed that if she was already in heaven, I just had to know so my heart could put closure to the missing nightmare. Paighton is eternally home with Jesus. Our family appreciates all the prayers, love and support from the Trussville community and around the world for Paighton. She touched the hearts of many in our efforts to bring her home and my heart is touched by everyone's love for our family. God will be our strength in the hard days ahead as we go through finding out what happened and life without Paighton. Continue to pray for our family. We are so thankful to you all!"
Houston’s cause and manner of death have not been determined. Her disappearance and death are still under investigation.
