Juvenile charged with breaking into 17 vehicles in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department arrested a juvenile Friday and charged him with breaking into more than a dozen vehicles overnight.
The suspect is also facing a charge for having a stolen gun, according to MPD.
Police were called shortly after midnight Friday to multiple vehicle break-ins in the area of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Lexington Road in the Cloverdale-Idlewild neighborhood.
Police determined someone “forcefully entered” 17 vehicles at 14 different houses in the area overnight.
The break-ins happened on Ponce De Leon Avenue, Lexington Road, Hubbard Avenue, Mastin Lane, Mt. Vernon Drive, Norman Bridge Road, South Hull Street and Wilmington Road.
The juvenile male suspect was taken into custody shortly after the break-ins, and police say he had a stolen gun with him. He was charged with 17 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Montgomery County Youth facility.
This is the latest case in a string of recent car break-ins and arrests related to break-ins in Montgomery.
Thirteen vehicles were broken into in the Lockwood neighborhood off Narrow Lane Road on Dec. 17.
Sixteen vehicles were broken into overnight on Jan. 2 in the nearby McGehee Estates neighborhood.
In early December, three suspects were charged with dozens of counts of breaking into vehicles in Montgomery.
On Jan. 3, five juveniles were charged with six counts each of breaking into vehicles in Montgomery.
