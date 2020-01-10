Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING
Ex-student pleads guilty in shooting death on Arizona campus
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Northern Arizona University student has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a fellow student on campus. Steven Jones' plea Thursday spares him from a second trial later this month. He got punched in the face, ran to his car to grab a gun and opened fire on a group of people in 2015, killing a 20-year-old student and wounding three others. Jones long maintained he acted in self-defense but acknowledged Thursday that his actions weren't justified. Prosecutors had painted Jones as the aggressor. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
PHOENIX PRIEST INDICTED
Phoenix priest indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors for Arizona's largest county say a Catholic priest in Phoenix has been indicted on charges of alleged sexual misconduct with two boys under 15. The Maricopa County Attorney's office said Thursday a grand jury had indicted 74-year-old John Dallas Spaulding on six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of molestation of a child. Spaulding could not be located to comment on the charges. His defense attorney, Greg Meell, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Prosecutors say the abuse occurred between 2003 and 2007 at parishes in Phoenix and suburban Mesa.
MOTEL HOMICIDE-SUSPECT ARRESTED
Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Phoenix motel
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a man who was found fatally shot at a motel two months ago and have arrested a suspect in the homicide case. They say the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Freddie L. Stewart. Police say detectives developed probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Antoine L. Jones on Thursday suspicion of murder. It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. Police responded to a motel room on Nov. 29 after someone reported hearing shots fired. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
BC-US-IMMIGRATION-BORDER ENFORCEMENT
US border arrests drop as focus turns to Mexicans
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say the number of people arrested or stopped entering the United States along the Mexico border fell for a seventh straight month in December, with Mexicans outpacing Central Americans among the detainees. U.S. authorities said they made 40,620 arrests or detentions of people on the Mexico border in December, down 5% from 42,651 in November and down 72% from a 13-year high of 144,116 in May. The Trump administration has begun a host of enforcement measures aimed at Mexicans, including a test to quickly determine asylum claims and deporting them to the central Mexico city of Guadalajara to discourage repeat attempts.
ARIZONA HOUSE PREVIEW
Arizona's water supply a major issue for legislative session
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican and Democratic Leaders of the Arizona House are again eyeing the state's water supply as a major issue in the coming legislative session. GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Democratic Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez have both highlighted overpumping in the state's rural areas as a major issue for lawmakers when return to work on Monday. Water remains at the forefront even though the Legislature adopted a drought contingency plan last year. It trimmed Colorado River supplies by about 7% of the state's annual allotment to maintain levels in river reservoirs. Seven western U.S. states that rely on the river agreed to the plan last March.
ARMED ROBBERY-MINOR ARRESTED
11-year-old boy arrested in armed robbery of Arizona store
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities have arrested an 11-year-old boy suspected of robbing a gas station store at gunpoint. San Luis Police Department officers say they were called to the Super C gas station Tuesday on Cesar Chavez Street about 21 miles southwest of Yuma. Officers say they arrived to find a group of four juveniles physically restraining holding an 11-year-old boy down on the ground. Officers say the boy was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple felony charges including armed robbery.
FRANK GORDON JR.
Arizona impeachment trial judge Frank Gordon Jr. dies at 90
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank X. Gordon Jr. has died. He presided over the 1988 impeachment trial that resulted in Gov. Evan Mecham's removal. The state high court says Gordon died Monday, three days before his 91st birthday. It didn't specify cause of death. Gordon was a Mohave County Superior Court judge when Gov. Raul Castro appointed him as a justice in 1975. He was the first appellate judge appointed under a new merit selection process approved by voters. Mecham's impeachment trial ended with the Republican's removal for misuse of public money and obstruction of justice.
PEOPLE-LOU FERRIGNO
'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico
SOCORRO, N.M. (AP) — Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff's deputy in New Mexico. Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony. Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county. The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona. Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.