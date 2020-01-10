LIST: Storm shelters in your area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Below is a list of the storm shelters that are open, or will soon open, in your county as severe weather approaches on Saturday, Jan. 11.
WSFA 12 News is in contact with each county EMA office in our coverage area and will update this list as new information becomes available. If your county is not listed, that means there’s currently no information available. Continue checking back often for updates.
- Posey Crossroad First Baptist - 567 County Road 40 West (Opens at 9 a.m. Saturday) FEMA-rated shelter
- Boones Chapel - 2301 County Road 66 (Open all day Saturday)
- Crenshaw County Courthouse - Open all day Saturday
- Pleasant Home - 8401 Ivey Creek Road in Brantley
- Weedville - 991 Pine Level Road in Brantley
- Chapel Hill - 2143 Chapel Hill Road in Rutledge
- Panola - 392 Panola Road in Lapine
- Danielville - 5025 Bowden Road
- Petrey - 82 School House Circle
- Andalusia Jr High School - 408 Fourth Avenue in Andalusia (Set to open at 10 a.m. Saturday)
- County EMA will announce shelters once the county goes under a watch.
- Burnsville (behind fire station) - 8609 Alabama Highway 14 East in Selma
- Orrville (behind Keith High School) - 1274 County Road 115 in Orville
- Tipton (Jim Minor Garden Homes) - 2534 Brown Street in Selma
- Valley Grande (Horse Arena) - 3271 County Road 65 in Valley Grande
- Southside High School (behind the fieldhouse) - 7975 U.S. Highway 80 East in Selma
- Plantersville (behind Noodies BBQ) - 530 Pecan Road in Plantersville
- City Shelter - 1609 J.L. Chestnut Avenue in Selma
- Southern Union Community College - 1701 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika
- Providence Baptist Church (Will open IF a severe thunderstorm warning issued) - 2807 Lee Road 166 in Opelika
- Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church (Will open IF severe thunderstorm warning issued) - 784 Lee Road 298, one block from Smiths Station Jr. High School
- Greene Hall on Auburn University campus (Will open IF a tornado watch issued) - 1130 Wire Road in Auburn
- Ralph Brown Draughon Library on Auburn University campus (Will open IF tornado watch issued) - 231 Mell Street in Auburn
- Warrior Stand Community - 357 County Road 5 in Union Springs
- Fort Davis Community - 17793 County Road 2 in Union Springs
- Shorter Community - 144 Old Federal Highway in Shorter
- Notasula (Liberty City) - 355 Lori Lane in Notasulga
- Franklin Community - 1656 Alabama Highway 49 in Tuskegee
- City of Tuskegee - Basement of Tuskegee University’s Tompkins Hall
- Marengo County Courthouse basement will open if needed - 101 East Coats Avenue in Linden
The Montgomery County EMA’s shelters are managed through the Red Cross. No shelter information is currently available.
- West Perry/East Hale Volunteer Fire Department (Perry County Highway 48)
- Shelter in Parnell Community (3771 Marion Junction)
All safe rooms will open on Saturday at noon, though the time is subject to change if the weather timeline shifts.
- Dadeville Courthouse - 216 S Broadnax Street
- City of Alex City City Hall - 4 Court Square
- Community Safe Room in the Town of Daviston - 22932 Highway 22 East
- Basement at New Site Fire Department - 12791 Alabama Highway 22
