Longtime Eastwood Christian School headmaster to be laid to rest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a time of mourning for Eastwood Christian School. Longtime Headmaster and educator John Geiger passed away Tuesday after a battle with ALS, a disease commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
“He knew to live his life for the glory of God, and everything he did was with a passion for Christ,” said Susan Gaines, the school’s interim head of school.
Gaines worked with Geiger at Eastwood for 18 years and said what she remembers most about him was his love for people.
“I was with John one hot summer day when the building was closed. There was no one here except for a couple of us working in the office, and a young father had been pushing his child around in a stroller and came up to the back of the buliding and knocked on the door and asked if he could use our restroom,” Gaines recalled. “John not only let the father in, but he bent down, helped him bring the stroller in with his child. Then, John invited that man, a total stranger, to come into his office. He talked to him about the most important thing to John, and that was his relationship with Christ."
Gieger was headmaster at the school for nearly two decades. Gaines said he was the heart of the school and called him “genuine,” and "the kind of person that you hunger to be around. Because he saw the best in you, he expected the best of you.”
“He chose to teach every period of the day for his last year here," stated Eastwood Upper School Principal David Givens. "He was still the headmaster, he’s still Head of School. He had a lot of responsibilities, but what he wanted was to spend six hours a day pouring into the lives of kids. And I think that shows what type of man he was.”
Geiger is survived by his wife, three children, two grandchildren, and four brothers.
A memorial service will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at Eastwood Presbyterian Church. Geiger will be laid to rest on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.