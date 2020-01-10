Longtime Eastwood Christian School headmaster to be laid to rest

“I was with John one hot summer day when the building was closed. There was no one here except for a couple of us working in the office, and a young father had been pushing his child around in a stroller and came up to the back of the buliding and knocked on the door and asked if he could use our restroom,” Gaines recalled. “John not only let the father in, but he bent down, helped him bring the stroller in with his child. Then, John invited that man, a total stranger, to come into his office. He talked to him about the most important thing to John, and that was his relationship with Christ."