Montgomery Biscuits dub 2020 ‘Year of the Chicken’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While everyone else has been focused on the old joke about 2020 and good eyesight, the Montgomery Biscuits are ringing in the new year by dubbing it the “Year of the Chicken.”
Chicken and biscuits.
Biscuits and chicken.
You know what happens next, and you shouldn’t be surprised. After all, 2019 was the “Year of Bacon.”
The team that stirred the nation’s pot in 2018 with its Millenial Night promotion, just pulled out the ladle, and it turns out they were cooking up something chicken flavored.
They’re frying up plans for t-shirts, hats, rally towels and more for sale at the Biscuit Basket, the team’s gift shop.
The logo includes a baker riding a chicken, a biscuit bobbing in his hand. And it won’t just be a logo. According to Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy, the baker character will come to life and will take part in the biscuit toss.
“When the Biscuits need a rally on the field, we’re going to call on the chicken,” Murphy said. “So we’ll have a rally chicken. We’ll have our baker throwing biscuits in the crowd. It’s a lot of fun.”
The concession stands will be overrun with chicken choices. Think chicken and waffle sandwiches, chicken on a stick (wrapped in bacon) and classics such as the chicken biscuit and Chicken Philly Sandwich.
The chicken theme will be incorporated into the team’s theme nights. While not all nights on the calendar have been announced, Murphy says July 11 will be “International Chicken Day,” which he admits the team just declared on its own. That night will feature chicken dishes from all over the world.
And if you’re not too taxed to take part in opening day festivities, April 15 is “Opening Night Presented by Chick fil A.”
