New Selma police chief shares goals for department

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - New Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford sat down with WSFA 12 News this week and shared some thoughts on his new job.
Fulford is a 17-year veteran with the Selma Police Department and was appointed by the city Dec. 17 of last year. Chief Fulford says while the overall crime rate is down in Selma, more can be done.
“The main thing is community policing for me and we’re going to do that through our neighborhood watch program, which I’m going to start back up, and I think the officers interacting with the public will help curtail some of the crime that’s going on here,” said Fulford.
Chief Fulford says another goal he plans to tackle is to retain police officers and fill job openings at the department. The chief says the Selma Police Department has 30 openings right now.
Fulford replaces Spencer Collier who retired last year due to his health.
