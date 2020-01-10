The numbers behind Troy’s program record 9-game win streak

Rigby has always pushed pace with her teams, wanting to get up as many shots as possible to allow them to score as many points as possible, but the truth of the matter is that the defense this team has played has been suffocating across this stretch. Of the nine games Troy has won on this streak, five have been won by fewer than 10 points. The defense is allowing just 60.1 points per game during that stretch and has forced a total of 161 turnovers, averaging out to nearly 18 forced turnovers a game.