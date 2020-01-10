Organizations work to fight human trafficking in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Human trafficking, also known as modern slavery, is a growing problem in the U.S. and in Georgia. That is why organizations in the Columbus area are working year-round to educate the community and help victims.
Executive Director of Micah’s Promise Bobbie Starr said the organization has been fighting against the sex trafficking of children since 2014.
“Actually over a thousand children in the state of Georgia have been identified and those children came from almost every county in our state including Columbus,” said Starr.
Not only does Micah’s Promise educate the community, but they are also raising money to build a therapeutic treatment facility for girls who are victims of sex trafficking.
Organizations like Take the City at Redeem, another community-based group, is also helping to combat the problem. Jessica Cronin is the director of Redeem at Take the City and she said, “We just go out everyday to reach women in the community to let them know that there’s resources. We go to hotels, we go to many areas in the city that it’s happening.”
Cronin also said if you see vulnerability in a city, then there is probably human trafficking going on.
“So, if we evaluate our city and look at the vulnerabilities, we see a lot of poverty, we see a lot of gang activity, we see a lot of drug activity, we see all these shooting and so behind the scenes there’s human trafficking," said Cronin.
Redeem is not only helping save women from human trafficking but they are also helping employ them with their beauty product line called “Beautifully Made.” The money made from this beauty line helps provide employment, community and mentorship for women being rehabilitated from sex trafficking.
The organization is also having a grand opening for Harvey Coffee Co. on Feb. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This coffee shop is located in the Take the City headquarters and will be one of their many efforts to raise money for women that are victims of sex trafficking.
Micah’s Promise will be hosting two events during National Slavery and Human Trafficking month. They will be a part of a lunch and learn on domestic violence and human sex trafficking, along with Domestic Violence Roundtable Inc. It will be hosted at the Columbus Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 8th, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will also be hosting a Hope & Healing luncheon a the St. Luke Ministry Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 11:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
In addition to the events they are hosting during this awareness month, they are also raising money for its therapeutic home for girls that are victims of sex trafficking. Micah’s Promise has a goal to raise $1.5 million and so far they have raise $1.4 million. The executive director said they are hoping to hit that goal soon.
These organizations said its important to pay attention to your surroundings and say something if you see something. This can help put an end to human trafficking in the Columbus area.
