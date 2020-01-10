Second suspect charged after Tuskegee shooting victim dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Another arrest has been made in a December shooting investigation that recently turned fatal, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.
Trenton Daniel, 26, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Friday and charged with the murder of Qundravious Fergerson, also 26. The victim was shot in Tuskegee back on Dec. 8. He died of his injuries on Jan. 8.
Daniel, who was also facing a marijuana possession charge, was taken to the Macon County Detention Facility.
Police had previously arrested Tre’von Lyles, 19, in connection to the case. His charge has also been upgraded to murder.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Tuskegee Police Department Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
