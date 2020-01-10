Showers return today, storms impact Alabama Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you enjoyed some sunshine the last few days... we are heading into a weather pattern that will favor multiple rounds of wet weather, and we kick that off with some rain today storms tomorrow.
The last day of the workweek is not a washout - if anything, models have started to suggest Friday isn’t as wet as initially anticipated! Still though, we will be tracking some scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening; rain will build in coverage, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but we don’t anticipate severe weather.
That all changes Saturday, though.
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday: Confidence is growing that a deepening surface low will track just north of Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening, and as it does so it will drag a cold front through our area.
At the surface, warm, muggy air will rush from the Gulf into our atmosphere, and aloft, wind speeds crank up as the upper trough deepens. These ingredients will set the stage for a powerful round of thunderstorms to form west of here Friday, then move into Alabama on Saturday.
Timing: The trend of a slightly later arrival time continues with each new model run, so we are keeping the 9am to 9pm window of opportunity open from west to east Saturday.
This is subject to change, so it is vital that you check back for updates often!
Impacts/Threats: Pockets of wind damage, isolated tornadoes and some flooding are all possible within this line.
The risk of wind damage is likely substantial and unlike any recent event we have seen.
It may not be storming early Saturday morning, but higher wind speeds will arrive early in the day ahead of the line of storms. With sustained winds near 15-25 mph and gusts closer to 40 mph+, that could be strong enough to knock down trees and cause power outages.
Then, we expect multiple swaths of strong wind to be embedded within the line of storms, with gusts up to 70 mph possible; while the greatest risk of damaging wind will likely be over the northern half of central Alabama, the risk extends across the entire state
Important to Remember: Power outages could occur before the main line of severe storms arrives, make sure to charge your electronic devices Friday night, and for as long as possible Saturday. That way you’ll still be able to receive weather alerts and stream our live coverage on the First Alert Weather App in the case of an outage.
The tornado risk is harder to assess. Within the line, there could be some embedded pockets of rotation that create tornadoes...
The tornado risk would increase if individual, discrete storms form ahead of the line. Some models still show that as a possible set up, so know we will be watch carefully!
Any Uncertainty? Small scale processes could increase or decrease the overall risk of severe weather. And, there are also questions regarding the “mode” of storm development - clusters, lines or individual cells - that will increase or decrease the risk.
For now, we’ll call it a “Medium” risk of severe weather.
Bottom Line: There is at least some risk of severe weather across ALL of Alabama Saturday. This risk could include damaging wind and tornadoes. You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings - the WSFA First Alert Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio and WEA Alerts on your phone are all good options. You also need to know where you’d go if a tornado warning is issued for your area. If you live in a mobile home and it takes you more than five minutes to reach the closest permanent, sturdy structure, then you should consider leaving your mobile home BEFORE a tornado warning is issued.
