Showers return today, storms impact Alabama Saturday

Bottom Line: There is at least some risk of severe weather across ALL of Alabama Saturday. This risk could include damaging wind and tornadoes. You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings - the WSFA First Alert Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio and WEA Alerts on your phone are all good options. You also need to know where you’d go if a tornado warning is issued for your area. If you live in a mobile home and it takes you more than five minutes to reach the closest permanent, sturdy structure, then you should consider leaving your mobile home BEFORE a tornado warning is issued.