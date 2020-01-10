Special guest speakers at Edgewood Academy ‘First Pitch Banquet’

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Edgewood Academy brought out some heavy hitters on Thursday at their first-ever “First Pitch Banquet."
The event raised money for the Wildcat baseball team and their upcoming season.
“If we need a scoreboard to be fixed or anything like that, it’ll go back directly to the kids,” said Edgewood head baseball coach Justin Jones. “That’s where the money needs to be spent and will be spent.”
After a barbecue dinner, guests were treated to some very important guest speakers, including keynote speaker Butch Thompson, who is the current coach for the Auburn Tigers baseball team.
“He knows a lot about the game and is just a really good guy to be around. He’s a good mentor,” said Jones.
Thompson was joined by Atlanta Braves pitcher Will Smith, a Georgia native with ties to both Jones and Thompson. Both shared powerful words of encouragement to the young baseball players.
“You know, you kinda like to give back, and when you’re in a situation like I am, and you’re able to show up and talk to kids and maybe make an impact, you never know - that’s just kinda what it’s all about,” said Smith.
“Coming out and seeing Justin Jones, one of my former players, and just connected with people from around our state in regards to baseball, it gets us excited for the season,” added Thompson. “You hope you’re giving them something to make them a better ballplayer, but also to make them a better teammate and a better man someday.”
Now entering his first season with the Wildcats, Jones hopes the players take away more than just advice on the diamond.
“If they get anything from both of them, I hope it’s just to be a good person, to be humble in what you do,” he said. “Baseball is just like life, you have a lot of ups and downs in the game, and a lot of ups and downs in our personal stuff, and it’s just about how you get through that, and this game helps up teach that, and I hope they get that from them.”
Edgewood will open the season on Feb.12.
