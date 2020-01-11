Candidate Profile: Mooney running for US Senate to protect ‘American Values’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Birmingham, is vying for the state’s U.S. Senate seat. He is one of the seven Republicans who will be on the ballot March 3 in the primary.
“The agenda of the radical socialist left is going to destroy the great freedom that we have that can be the legacy we have for those children. If we don’t do something about it, we’re going to lose it," he said.
Mooney said he wants to protect the right to worship, speak and the 2nd Amendment. He also is a pro-life supporter. A motto throughout his campaign is cutting back on the national debt.
You can watch the full interview here:
“It’s not a revenue problem, it’s a spending problem. We just spend funds on things that are not productive," he said.
Mooney campaigned on stopping illegal immigration and cutting legal immigration. During the interview, he said the country needs to “pause where we are and get a grip on what’s going on there.”
“What we need to focus on is those people who are going to be here because they want to be Americans," he said. “They want to become part of the fabric of our society. We don’t want it to be a situation where people come in and their only purpose is to just simply provide something for everyone at home. As admirable as that may be for a family who needs help, our nation cannot support five billion people from outside of our nation.”
Mooney spent more than 40 years as a commercial realtor. He has also served in the state legislature since 2014. Mooney believes his life experience will prepare him for the job as a senator.
Mooney said he is different than the other candidates because he has not been in government as long as some of the others.
“That’s the choice they’ve made. I believe in term limits. I think the founders intended that we be citizen-legislators,” he said.
The field of candidates does contain high-profile names. Mooney said he stayed in the race because he has a message to share.
“My dad always told me ‘Son, your job is to do the next right thing and the Lord will take care of the rest,'” he said.
WSFA will profile other Republican candidates who will be on the March 3rd ballot. The winner will face off incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the November general election.
