EMA, Alabama Power prep for sever storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With storms approaching the area, emergency management agency officials are making their rounds and checking storm shelters before tomorrow’s expected severe weather.
“We are out here at one of the sites making sure our generators are working. We did have some lightning problems that did cause our generator to go out, but we have gotten those repaired and we’re doing a spot check prior to tomorrow,” said Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.
Macon County has five storm shelters. Each one has three rows of benches and is designed to hold between 50 to 70 people. Officials say one thing to remember is to give yourself enough time to get to your safe space.
“Man can only anticipate the timing of it, but if you get that warning, move very swiftly, move very expeditiously and move to the shelter nearest you or go to a safe place,” said Lee.
Alabama Power is also preparing just in case severe weather causes downed power lines or power outages.
“We are actively watching the weather very closely and then we’re also making sure from a preparation standpoint that we have all the right resources we need to respond if the weather gets severe,” said Alabama Power Storm Center Director Kristie Barton.
If you will be staying in your safe space at home, officials say make sure you have water, food, batteries and a helmet or mattress that you can use to prevent a head injury.
