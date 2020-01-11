Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor who served under President Barack Obama says he plans to join the race to challenge newly sworn-in Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Democrat Ed Tarver of Augusta confirmed Friday that he plans to announce soon his campaign for the seat vacated by GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. Tarver served as an Army officer and as a state lawmaker before Obama appointed him in 2009 as U.S. attorney for the state's Southern District. He joins what could become a crowded, free-for-all campaign for Loeffler's seat with no primary to narrow the field before November. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to succeed Isaskson, who retired at the end of 2019. Also running is Democrat Matt Lieberman, the son of former senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman.