Manhunt underway for suspect who escaped in Crenshaw County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway for Joey Markus Salter in the Dozier area of Crenshaw County, according to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say Salter escaped from a deputy vehicle after being taken into custody for burglary.
Salter, 46, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing black shorts and a black shirt with no shoes. He may also be wearing handcuffs and shackles.
If you see Salter, please call 911.
