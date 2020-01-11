2 men killed in early morning crash near Shorter

According to Alabama State Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 85, about six miles north of Shorter. Donald Wayne Grantham, 59, was killed when the 1994 Isuzu Rodeo he was driving was hit by a 1997 Buick Century, before leaving the roadway and overturning. Grantham was pronounced dead at the scene.