2 men killed in early morning crash near Shorter

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Georgia men are dead after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
According to Alabama State Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 85, about six miles north of Shorter. Donald Wayne Grantham, 59, was killed when the 1994 Isuzu Rodeo he was driving was hit by a 1997 Buick Century, before leaving the roadway and overturning. Grantham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carswell said the passenger in the Rodeo, 69-year-old Roland Lee Ridenour, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were from LaGrange, Georgia.
Carswell said the driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
