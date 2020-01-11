Stomach illness outbreak at Yosemite prompts major clean-up

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2015, file photo, people dine outside the Ahwahnee hotel in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Federal health officials are inspecting Yosemite National Park's food service areas after at least a dozen people have fallen ill with stomach issues. The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service told the San Francisco Chronicle they launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems in January 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)