Storms causing power outages across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Strong storms are moving across the state Saturday causing damage in several areas.
Three people were killed in Pickens County earlier Saturday as a result of a tornado.
Minor damage has been reported across central Alabama.
Alabama Power reports as of 3 p.m. there are 19,500 customers without service in central Alabama. Those outages exist in the following areas:
- Montgomery County - 7,400
- Dallas County - 5,500
- Chilton County - 3,100
- Perry County - 1,100
- Elmore County - 630
- Tallapoosa County - 600
- Wilcox County - 470
- Lowndes County - 280
- Butler County - 120
Michael Jordan with Alabama Power says damage assessments are ongoing and Alabama Power personnel are working to restore service.
Montgomery County:
- Montgomery Police Department reports red lights are out on Mobile Highway around Southlawn; lights are out on Wares Ferry at Dalraida and Atlanta Highway/Perry Hill Road.
- Tree down on Narrow Lane Road in front of Seith Johnson being removed by MPD.
- Wind damage knocked tree branches over at Huntingdon College.
Covington County:
- Opp Fire Department reports power outages and wind damage. Utilities are currently working to restore power.
Autauga County:
- The City of Prattville posted on Facebook that a tree is down on Highway 82 near Prattville Pickers and there is a traffic crash on Doster Road. The city asks everyone to stay off the roads.
As the weather continues throughout the day, be sure to know where the public storm shelters are in your area.
