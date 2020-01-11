Tip-off pushed up to 11 a.m. for Auburn vs. Georgia

Auburn's Austin Wiley gets a dunk in the second half to put Auburn up fpr good in te second half. Auburn MBB vs NC State on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics (Source: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Jahmal Kennedy | January 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 7:02 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The game time for Saturday’s basketball game between Auburn and Georgia has been moved up to 11 a.m. due to the threat of inclement weather in the area, the university announced.

Gametime was originally set for 5 p.m. but was changed “in consideration of the safety of students, student-athletes and fans.”

The school also announced that if a Tornado Watch is issued, Greene Hall at the College of Veterinary Medicine and the Draughon Library will open as shelters. University buildings also have a designated location for severe weather sheltering in the lower, interior portions of buildings marked with signage.

The Auburn Tigers will look to remain undefeated on the basketball court. They are currently 14-0 on the season.

