Today is a First Alert Weather Day

Any Uncertainty? Yes. Small scale processes could increase or decrease the overall risk of severe weather. And, there are also questions regarding the “mode” of storm development - clusters, lines or individual cells - that will increase or decrease the risk. Not everyone will have damaging wind or tornadoes. Many of you won’t, in fact. For most of you, it’s just rain and wind. But, in spots, there could be big problems and life-threatening weather. That’s how these days always go.