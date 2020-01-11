Tua Tagovailoa wins Bobby Bowden Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can add another trophy to his shelf: Bobby Bowden Award Recipient.
The junior found out on Friday. Named after former Florida State University head coach Bobby Bowden, the award is given to a player who “epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective. He must conduct himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community.”
During his time with the Crimson Tide, Tua has broken several records, including topping Alabama’s career passing touchdowns list. The two-time Polynesian College Football Player of the year ranks third in the books for career passing yards (7,442) and is Alabama’s career touchdown leader with 96 (87 passing, 9 rushing).
He has thrown for 2,840 passing yards, good for 13th among NCAA quarterbacks, completing nearly 72 percent of his passes.
Tua announced he’d be forgoing his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL draft back on Monday.
