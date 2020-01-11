West Alabama cities prepare for inclement weather

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - Carrie Johnson knows it’s coming.
“I just want God to protect us all,” Johnson said.
Johnson prepares the best way she knows how: pray and stay out of the way of the wind and the potential flooding as much as possible.
“Yep. This water can go as far as to the end of that trailer back there,” she said.
Johnson and more than 100 like her live in what’s known as the Brickyard community.
“Last year the water went all the way up to that trailer and it can come as far as up here,” she said.
Demopolis Mayor John Laney says his public safety team is ready.
“Our primary concern is making sure our public safety, our police and fire have our people available taking care of their families so they can respond to the needs of our community. We have gone through that process," Laney said.
As of now the forecast puts much of west Alabama in the enhanced area, which means there could be flooding, high winds and possible tornadoes.
Of course, no one expects Saturday to be a repeat of what happened in April 1979 during the great Tombigbee River flood.
Still, there is the assumption west Alabama cities like Demopolis will be hit with something.
“I’m really scared of all of it,” said Johnson.
Carrie Johnson, for one, is counting on a higher power and moving to higher ground for protection.
Laney says public safety personnel are on alert and those who are off are on standby. The Brickyard community got its name because many years ago there was a brick plant in the neighborhood.
