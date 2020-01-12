Family loses home after lightning strike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One family in Montgomery County is without a place to call home after lightning from Saturday’s storm struck their house, resulting in a major fire.
“Lightning struck around the front corner of the house and the power surged,” said homeowner Deborah Griffin.
Deborah said that only a few minutes passed between when she and her grandson first saw the smoke, gathered their things and got out of the house. She said by the time she made it outside the house was completely engulfed in flames. When crews got there, they worked for about an hour to put out the blaze, but the house was completely burned to the ground.
“We grabbed our animals and went out the door, and I was able to get my husband’s ashes out too,” said Griffin.
It only took first responders four minutes to respond, but weather conditions weren’t in their favor.
“The higher the wind, contained like that, it increases fire very quickly. The tin roof holds the heat in and a lot of the manufactured homes like this tend to burn a little quicker,” said Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Lee Perkins.
Quicker than what Griffin was prepared for.
“You think about the winds and the tornadoes and all of that coming through. I don’t know. It went so fast,” she said.
Griffin says she wants to continue to live in the area.
“I’m just going to have to take it day by day and see what happens. It’s starting over,” Griffin said.
Griffin and her grandson will be staying with friends until she gets back on her feet.
