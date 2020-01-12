Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

ARIZONA EX-LAWMAKER-CANDIDACY
Legislator who resigned amid probe to run for county office
PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona state legislator who resigned last March amid an ethics investigation of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration is running for office again. David Stringer on Friday night announced his candidacy for Yavapai County attorney. That office is now held by a fellow Republican whom he accused of wasting tax dollars by locking up low-level offenders. Stringer was the subject of two ethics complaints following newspaper reports that he was charged with sex crimes more than three decades ago. The charges were later expunged. County Attorney Sheila Polk told The Associated Press on Saturday that Stringer is a “terribly flawed candidate" and that she's running for re-election on a strong record of accomplishments.
DUCEY-LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW
Ducey confident in his vision as legislative session looms
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appears supremely confident in the direction he's set for the state as he heads into his sixth year in office and prepares to present his annual State of the State address on Monday. The Republican governor is quick to push back on any question that he hasn't fixed the major issues he faced when he assumed office in 2015. Those problems included a woefully underfunded K-12 education system, a massive budget deficit and myriad other financial issues plaguing state government. He says in an interview with The Associated Press that the state budget was broken and he faced a billion dollar deficit but those days are now over and the state general fund is “bursting.”
WILD HORSES-FENCING
Fence project to keep horses off highway to begin next phase
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Tonto National Forest officials say workers plan Monday to begin installing 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) of steel fencing along and near the lower Salt River east of metro Phoenix to prevent wild horses from crossing the Bush Highway and to keep livestock from mingling with the horse herd. Forest officials say the fence work starting Monday is the second phase of a project that saw workers on Friday complete installation of 10 miles (16 kilometers) of barbed wire fencing. That work began in November. Forest Service and state Department of Agriculture officials said previous fences didn't prevent horses from getting onto the highway, resulting in the deaths of 20 or more horses annually. The project includes installing 35 gates.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT
Ducey picks prosecutor for Maricopa County judicial opening
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal prosecutor will become the newest Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Gov. Doug Ducey's office on Friday announced his appointment of Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Brooks to fill a vacancy created by Ducey's appointment of Judge David Gass to the Arizona Court of Appeals. Brooks was among 12 nominees submitted by the Maricopa County Commission on Trial Court Appointments. Brooks, like Ducey, is a Republican. Brooks has been with the U.S. Attorney's Office since 2014 and currently prosecutes crimes, including violent offenses and major offenses occurring on Native American reservations.
IMMIGRATION-YUMA
Administration touts 100th mile of border wall under Trump
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Trump administration officials on Friday touted the 100th mile of border wall since the president took office. The Yuma, Arizona, area has seen drastic highs and lows in migration over the last two years. Like the rest of the border it has seen fewer migrants in recent months. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf responded to critics who say the new construction is only replacing old fencing. Wolf said the administration will build or start to build 400 to 450 miles by the end of the year.
MISSILE SILOS FOR SALE
Cold War missile launch facilities for sale in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two more decommissioned Cold War missile launching facilities have entered the Arizona real estate market after one northwest of Tucson sold for more than the asking price. The Arizona Daily Star reported Friday that a listing agent confirmed a decommissioned missile silo near Oracle Junction sold in December for $420,000 in cash. Agents say two more have since entered the market, priced at $495,000 each. Officials say one is north of Tucson and comes with a dozen acres of vacant land. Officials say the other is east of Benson and includes vacant land, an access road and scenic mountain views.
MISSING MAN-SEARCH
Yavapai County search for missing Phoenix man scaled back
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities are scaling back efforts to locate a missing 31-year-old Phoenix man who has been the subject of an air and ground search launched Dec. 31 when he was reported missing in very rugged terrain north of Lake Pleasant. The Sheriff's Office said Corey Bailey was last seen Dec. 29 in the Castle Hot Springs area when he went on a walk while four-wheeling with friends. He was reported missing two days later. The Sheriff's Office says deputies and detectives have briefed Bailey's family on extensive efforts conducted to locate him without success, including contacting friends and associates. The office said the detectives “will continue to review any new developments.
CHAMBER-LEGISLATIVE FORECAST
Governor: Time to pour gas on Arizona's economic momentum
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey touted the state's economic comeback and promised more is on the way as he addressed business leaders in advance of the upcoming legislative session. The Republican governor told about 1,500 people Friday at the annual Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry's legislative forecast luncheon that the state's economy has recovered since he took office in 2015 and he expects that to continue in the last three years of his tenure. Ducey gave vague promises to boost education spending in the coming budget, and he also promised to keep cutting or simplifying taxes.