Rainy pattern ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rainy pattern will be underway this coming week. It won’t rain all day, every day, but rain is a good bet at times through the middle of the week.
First, today will be pleasant under a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will probably pop up in spots, but the coverage will be limited. Highs head for the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A warm front lifts northward, bringing periods of rain for Monday, Monday night, Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible; we’ll watch for any intense storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Long range data suggests a possible return to cooler air the following week. We’ll see.
