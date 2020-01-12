Strong winds cause damage in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Strong storms moved across the state Saturday causing damage in several areas. In Butler County, strong winds and downed trees caused structural damage to buildings.
“It got real quiet and then I looked out the window and couldn’t see anything,” said Butler County resident, Daniel Coppage.
It only took a matter of minutes.
“It was complete white and I could hear the trees snapping and it cleared up,” Coppage said.
Straight-line winds can cause about the same damage as an EF-0 tornado.
“The computer models say it was straight-line winds,” said Butler County Sheriff and EMA Director, Danny Bond.
Winds that caused thousands of dollars of damage.
“All the trees that were on houses. It was just multiple trees down across the roads. I think there’s some houses on the other side that they said would probably be maybe Tuesday before they have power again,” Bond said.
Many people within the community are already stepping in and trying to help the area rebuild.
"A lot of people still have a lot to do at their own house and everybody is still checking on everybody going around making sure that everybody is okay or need anything,” Coppage said.
The American Red Cross Disaster Relief volunteers were also in Butler County assessing the damage.
“Make sure that they have a roof over their head, that they can feed themselves for a few days. To have enough money to put clothes on their backs, whatever that need is. So if they lost their medication we want to make sure that they have that. If they need any spiritual care, or any medical assistance, or anything when it comes to your mental health we want to make sure that we can provide some way for me to cope with that,“ said Joseph Hilliard with the American Red Cross.
EMA officials say that although there are areas that sustained substantial damage, no injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.