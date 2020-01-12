Strong winds cause damage in Butler County

“Make sure that they have a roof over their head, that they can feed themselves for a few days. To have enough money to put clothes on their backs, whatever that need is. So if they lost their medication we want to make sure that they have that. If they need any spiritual care, or any medical assistance, or anything when it comes to your mental health we want to make sure that we can provide some way for me to cope with that,“ said Joseph Hilliard with the American Red Cross.