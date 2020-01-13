8 of Alabama’s ‘Standout Schools’ in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eight schools in the Montgomery Public Schools system are among those being named Alabama’s “Standout Schools.”
The designation is being made by the data analysis website Niche.com as part of its “2020 Best Schools” rankings.
Niche says it came up with the list “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.” The factors that went into its rankings “include school diversity, graduation rates and state test scores for economically disadvantaged and minority students, SAT/ACT scores, and the quality of colleges that students consider.”
The “Standout Schools” list is limited to schools that meet two criteria. First, the school has to have at least half of its students identified as being economically disadvantaged. Second, the school has to have a Niche Overall Grade of B or higher.
The MPS schools on the list from include:
- Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School - No. 1 Niche Standout High School in Alabama
- Forest Avenue Elementary School - No. 1 Niche Standout Elementary School in Alabama
- Baldwin Art & Academics Magnet - No. 3 Niche Standout Middle School in Alabama
- Bear Exploration Center - No. 5 Niche Standout Elementary School in Alabama
- Floyd Middle School - No. 4 Niche Standout Middle School in Alabama
- Macmillan International Academy - No. 8 Niche Standout Elementary School in Alabama
- Booker T. Washington Magnet High School - No. 5 Niche Standout High School in Alabama
- Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
You can read more about how Niche ranks the schools and the formulas its uses.
You can also see a full list of the state’s “Standout Schools” HERE.
