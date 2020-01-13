Alison Krauss set to perform in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grammy Award-winning country and bluegrass artist Alison Krauss is headed to the capital city.
Krauss is set to perform at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on June 11th.
Krauss has sold more than 12 million records to date, according to her website. Windy City, her latest solo album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums, Top Bluegrass Albums charts, and received two Grammy nominations.
Krauss has won 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and two Gospel Music Association awards. She’s also collaborated with artists like Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Kenny Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, and others.
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday. You can find more information by visiting MPAC’s website.
