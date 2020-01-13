Auburn man arrested, charged after allegedly taking $2.5K in property

18-year-old Zaire Oliver, arrested on burglary and theft charges (Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Alex Jones | January 13, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 11:56 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested an 18-year-old man on burglary and theft charges.

18-year-old Zaire Jamani Oliver was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Police say an unidentified man, later identified as Oliver, allegedly entered a residence in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane on Jan. 11 and left with more than $2,500 in property.

Oliver was identified using video surveillance.

Police have been able to recover approximately $800 of the property that was stolen.

Oliver is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Lee County Jail. Auburn police are continuing to investigate.

