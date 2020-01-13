Capital murder arrest made in 2016 missing person case

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a cold case murder investigation just weeks shy of the fourth anniversary the victim was reported missing, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
The investigation started after 28-year-old Thomasville resident Hyshawn Curry was reported missing on Jan. 31, 2016.
The suspect, Tremaine Nickerson, 26, of Pine Hill, was seen driving the victim’s BMW around the time of his disappearance. While the victim’s blood was found in the vehicle, Curry’s body has never been recovered.
Several years passed without an arrest, and the investigation spanned three counties (Wilcox, Clarke, and Marengo). Jackson said that changed on Jan. 8 with Nickerson’s arrest.
Jackson said investigators have gathered enough evidence to make the arrest, though no details on the evidence have been released.
Nickerson is now being held without bond in the Wilcox County Jail on a capital murder charge, Jackson said.
A preliminary court hearing has not yet been set.
