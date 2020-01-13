Class Act: Reading teacher spells out keys to success

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The students in Emily McKay's classroom don't seem the least bit surprised that she's our Class Act teacher this week. Her principal at Daniel Pratt Elementary shares their excitement.
“Her love, care, dedication and drive every day. No matter the population of children she has, every child flourishes under her tutelage,” said Principal Donna Finch.
Miss McKay has been teaching for 12 years, nine of those at Daniel Pratt. First teaching sixth grade and now 5th grade which she loves.
“They’re still babies, they still love you, and they want to learn and it’s such an important year because they are transitioning from the little elementary students to the middle school upper-grade students,” said McKay.
McKay’s goal is a successful day and for her, that means the lesson clicks with these young minds, they get it and now they can move forward. She says teamwork makes that possible.
“We tell our parents at the beginning of the year we are a team and for your child to be successful they've got to trust me and we've got to all work together.”
Working together for a successful day, school year and education!
