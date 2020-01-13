Death investigation underway in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened in Tallapoosa County after a man’s body was found in a wooded area over the weekend.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, the body has been positively identified as that of Martin Thomas Sweat, 33.
Sweat’s body was found in a wooded area behind a home in Newsite around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
The man’s cause of death is under investigation. An autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
