Death investigation underway in Tallapoosa County
By WSFA Staff | January 13, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 2:31 PM

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened in Tallapoosa County after a man’s body was found in a wooded area over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, the body has been positively identified as that of Martin Thomas Sweat, 33.

Sweat’s body was found in a wooded area behind a home in Newsite around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The man’s cause of death is under investigation. An autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

