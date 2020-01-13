Gym coming to old Best Buy building in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The old Best Buy on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery will soon house a gym.
A banner hung on the building announced Crunch Fitness is coming soon to the location. The gym will include classes, personal training, workouts for children, and more.
According to its website, Crunch has locations across the country, with the first gym opening in New York City in 1989. Two other Crunch Fitness gyms are in Alabama: Dothan and Tuscaloosa.
We have reached out to the general manager of the Montgomery location for more information about the opening.
The Best Buy on Eastern Boulevard was relocated to Eastchase in 2019.
