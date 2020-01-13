Hayneville mayor says clogged sewer line issue fixed

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A foul odor filled the air Sunday and Monday on Lowndes County Road 26 near Judge Road. It turned out to be a backed-up sewer line, according to the mayor.
Hayneville Mayor David Daniel told WSFA 12 News Monday morning that an “electrical malfunction” in the system was to blame. It somehow clogged up the sewer line in that part of the city limits.
The mayor said, as of Monday afternoon, the problem had been fixed. However, residents on Lowndes County Road 26 say the sewage continues to spill onto the road.
WSFA 12 News will follow-up on the story.
